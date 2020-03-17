Powder found at town office in Northeast Harbor not a threat, police say

MOUNT DESERT — A Hazardous Materials team is working to identify a white powder that was inside a banker’s bag in the municipal building here, but officials do not believe the incident poses a public threat.

Firefighters, police and an ambulance crew responded to the building Tuesday afternoon when the report of the powdery substance was received. The building was evacuated as a precaution, according to a news release from the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert police departments.

“The bag has been in the town’s possession for several weeks,” the release states. “Only one person was reported to have been exposed to the unknown substance and that person is not having any adverse effects from the exposure…We believe this is an isolated incident.”

The department is emphasizing that the incident is completely unrelated to the current situation related to the novel coronavirus.