Possible hoax

BOSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking information related to the missing boaters from Saturday’s distress call, including the possibility of the report being a hoax.

Sector Northern New England rescue crews responded to a report of four people in the water off Kennebunkport Saturday, Oct. 5. After searching more than 1,500 square nautical miles, the search was suspended Sunday, pending further information.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in determining the source of the calls and the nature of the distress,” said Capt. Brian Lefebvre, commander of Coast Guard Sector Northern New England.

“Additional information may aid in our closure of the case and offer a degree of finality to the many rescuers who dedicated their time and effort toward this search effort.”

Contact Sector Northern New England at 741-5478.