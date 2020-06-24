Possible abductions being investigated

BAR HARBOR—Police here are investigating an incident that took place on Sunday afternoon in Northeast Harbor that is similar to others that have happened in the Bangor area.

While walking along the street in the Mount Desert village, a woman in her 60s was approached by a dark-colored vehicle. A man inside asked if she wanted a ride. In her report to police, made later that evening, the woman thought the vehicle registration was from another state.

When the woman refused the offer of a ride, the man drove away.

According to Bar Harbor Police Sgt. Leigh Guildford, there have been similar reports made in the Bangor area and Hampden. “We are not exactly sure they are related,” he told the Islander, but the agencies are sharing information.

A warning listed by the Dover Foxcroft Police Department on Facebook said, “we have become aware of three recent attempted abductions, two of which were in the Bangor area and the other was on Mount Desert (Island).

“In each of the [Bangor area] cases, the potential victim was a teenage girl, 13 to 14 years of age. One of the victims was in her 60s,” it stated. “There are three different descriptions of the male suspects, two of which had out of state plates.”

That police department also warned, “Don’t walk alone. Don’t engage. Run to the nearest house. Get out of the situation.”