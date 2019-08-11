Pooler joins First National Bank

BAR HARBOR — Tony C. McKim, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, has announced the appointment of Andrew Pooler as Business Relationship Officer based in Bar Harbor.

A Mount Desert Island native, Pooler graduated from Saint Joseph’s College of Maine and has worked for the past three years for an international realty agency in Bar Harbor along with coaching at both MDI and Ellsworth High Schools. Pooler and his family live in Trenton.