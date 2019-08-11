Sunday - Aug 11, 2019

Pooler joins First National Bank

August 11, 2019 on News

BAR HARBOR — Tony C. McKim, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, has announced the appointment of Andrew Pooler as Business Relationship Officer based in Bar Harbor.

A Mount Desert Island native, Pooler graduated from Saint Joseph’s College of Maine and has worked for the past three years for an international realty agency in Bar Harbor along with coaching at both MDI and Ellsworth High Schools. Pooler and his family live in Trenton.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *