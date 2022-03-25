With newly drawn districts, major party primaries are set for June 14 

ELLSWORTH — The Democratic and Republican primaries are set for June 14, now that the March 15 deadline for filing nomination papers with the Secretary of State’s Office has come and gone.

Voters from each party will choose their candidates to run in the Nov. 8 general election. For the primaries, no ranked choice voting is needed because no primary race has more than two candidates.

New for 2022 is the state’s redistricting, based on the 2020 U.S. Census. Senate and House districts have shifted towns, and House districts have also been renumbered. The 1st and 2nd congressional districts have also seen redistricting changes, but they do not affect Hancock County voters.

The one statewide race is for gubernatorial candidates, with incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and former two-term Republican Governor Paul LePage each running uncontested for their party’s primary nomination.

For the primary race for the 2nd Congressional District, two-term incumbent Rep. Jared Golden of Lewiston is the Democratic candidate. On the Republican primary ticket are former Congressman Bruce Poliquin of Orrington and Elizabeth Caruso of Caratunk in Somerset County.

Senate District 6 now covers the eastern Hancock County unorganized territories and the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Osborn, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Waltham, Franklin, Hancock, Sullivan, Sorrento, Gouldsboro and Winter Harbor, along with all of Washington County.

Jonathan C. Goble of Cherryfield is the Democratic candidate while incumbent Sen. Marianne Moore of Calais is the Republican candidate.

Senate District 7 now covers Ellsworth, Surry, Orland, Verona Island, Lamoine, Trenton, Tremont, Bar Harbor, Mount Desert, Southwest Harbor, Cranberry Isles, Frenchboro, Swan’s Island, Brooklin, Brooksville, Castine, Penobscot, Sedgwick, Deer Isle, Stonington and, in Knox County, Isle au Haut.

Current two-term state Rep. Nicole Grohoski of Ellsworth is the Democratic candidate. Brian Langley of Ellsworth, a former four-term state senator, is the Republican candidate.

Senate District 8 now covers the Hancock County towns of Bucksport, Dedham and Otis, joined by seven Penobscot County towns.

Both parties have contested primaries. Abraham Furth of Old Town and Michael Tipping of Orono are the Democratic candidates. The two Republican primary candidates are Eric Rojo and Grace Tibbetts, both of Lincoln. Current Sen. Kimberley Rosen (R-Bucksport) is ineligible to run, as she is in her fourth consecutive term.

House District 12 replaces the former District 136 and now covers Franklin, Hancock, Sullivan, Sorrento, Winter Harbor, Gouldsboro and, in Washington County, Steuben.

Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, a Republican from Winter Harbor, is seeking reelection to the new District 12 House seat. No Democrat has filed papers for the district.

House District 13 replaces the former District 132 and covers Ellsworth, Waltham and Fletchers Landing Township.

Ellsworth residents and previous House candidate John Linnehan, a Republican, and Barbara Reeve, a Democrat, will appear on the primary ballots.

House District 14 replaces the former District 135 and covers Bar Harbor, Mount Desert, Lamoine and Cranberry Isles.

First-term incumbent Lynne Williams of Bar Harbor is the Democratic candidate. The Republican primary is contested, with Stephen Coston of Bar Harbor and Duncan Haass of Lamoine both running for the seat.

House District 15 replaces the former District 134 and covers Tremont, Southwest Harbor, Swan’s Island, Frenchboro, Brooklin, Deer Isle and Stonington as well as Isle au Haut and Vinalhaven in Knox County.

Holly Eaton of Deer Isle is the Democratic candidate and Jason Joyce of Swan’s Island is the Republican candidate. Current two-term District 134 Rep. Genevieve McDonald (D-Stonington) did not file papers for reelection.

House District 16 replaces former District 133 and covers Brooksville, Blue Hill, Castine, Sedgwick, Surry and former District 132 town Trenton. Stephen Hanrahan III of Brooksville is the Republican candidate and Nina Milliken of Blue Hill is the Democratic candidate. Current two-term Rep. Sarah Pebworth (D-Blue Hill) did not file papers for reelection.

House District 17 replaces the former District 131 and now covers four towns, Bucksport, Orland, Verona Island and Penobscot.

Two-term incumbent Sherman Hutchins of Penobscot is the Republican candidate and Pamela Person of Orland is the Democratic candidate.

House District 18 includes towns formerly in districts 136 and 137 and covers unorganized territories in Hancock and Washington counties, Amherst, Aurora, Osborn, Mariaville, Dedham, Otis, Eastbrook and Great Pond, plus Cherryfield, Deblois and Beddington in Washington County and seven towns in Penobscot County.

Meldon Carmichael of Greenbush is the Republican candidate and Timothy Throckmorton of Dedham is the Democratic candidate.

In Hancock County primary races, the following candidates have filed papers to run: for sheriff, incumbent Scott Kane, a Republican from Brooksville; for county commissioner, District 2, incumbent John Wombacher, a Democrat from Bucksport; for judge of probate, incumbent William Blaisdell, a Republican of Ellsworth, who is the sole candidate; for county treasurer, Monia Cease of Ellsworth, a Democrat, who is the sole candidate; for registrar of deeds, Republican incumbent Julie Curtis of Eastbrook, who is the sole candidate; and for district attorney of Hancock County, incumbent Matt Foster, a Republican from Hancock, who is the sole candidate.

Winners of each party’s primary will appear on the ballot in the general election in November. However, non-party-affiliated candidates may join the election by submitting a non-party petition to the Division of Elections by 5 p.m. on June 1.