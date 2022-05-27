Two-part town meeting to be held in June 

BAR HARBOR — The annual town meeting in Bar Harbor is held in two parts. The in-person portion is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, in the Conners Emerson School gym, and the secret ballot town election is held concurrently with the state election June 14.

The municipal and school budgets and bond questions, Articles A-Y on the warrant, will be voted on at the open floor portion of the June 7 town meeting. Voters must check in to vote, so early arrival is advised.

The polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, in the Municipal Building auditorium (third floor) for the town election, state primary election and special election for State Senate District 7.

The full town meeting warrant, report of the Warrant Committee and other election materials are posted online at www.barharbormaine.gov under the Town Hall menu, Town Clerk, Elections-June. The Annual Report is available in the Municipal Building and at www.barharbormaine.gov under the I Want To menu, then View, then Annual Town Reports.

The last day to submit a voter registration application to change affiliation from one political party to another and be eligible to participate in your new party’s primary is Friday, May 27.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, June 9. Absentee ballots may be returned in the indoor or outdoor drop boxes at the Municipal Building, or by mail. They must be received by 8 p.m. on June 14.

Voter registration will be available both at town meeting and at the polls on election day.

Contact the town clerk’s office at (207) 288-4098 with questions.