Two area towns change House districts 

AUGUSTA — Two area towns – Cranberry Isles and Trenton – are moving to new Maine House of Representatives districts under the redistricting plan recommended by the bipartisan 2021 Apportionment Commission and approved by both houses of the Legislature on Wednesday.

Cranberry Isles is joining Bar Harbor, Mount Desert and Lamoine in House District 14 (formerly 135). Cranberry Isles previously was in District 134 (now 15), which includes Southwest Harbor, Tremont, Swan’s Island and Frenchboro, as well as Brooklin, Deer Isle, Isle au Haut. Marshall Island, Stonington and Vinalhaven.

The town of Trenton is moving to District 16 (formerly 133), which includes Blue Hill, Brooksville, Castine, Sedgwick and Surry. Trenton has been part of District 132, along with Ellsworth.

Ellsworth is being joined in the newly numbered District 13 by central Hancock and Waltham.

The new House District 14, which currently is represented by Lynne Williams (D-Bar Harbor) has a population of 9,115, according to the 2020 census. District 15, currently represented by Genevieve McDonald (D-Stonington) has a population of 9,132.

District 16, currently represented by Sarah Pebworth (D-Blue Hill), has a population of 9,465. The new District 13, currently represented by Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth), has a population of 8,863.

There are 151 state House districts.

State Senate

All four Mount Desert Island towns, plus Trenton and the three nearby outer island towns remain together in the same Maine Senate district, which is currently represented by Louis Luchini (D-Ellsworth). The population of that district is 38,696.

There are 35 state Senate districts, with populations ranging from 37,121 to 40,798.

County Commission

All of the area towns, from Trenton south through Mount Desert Island and the three nearby outer islands, remain in Hancock County Commissioner District 3, which is currently represented by Paul Paradis (R-Bar Harbor).

According to the 2020 census, District 3 has 18,416 residents, which is almost exactly one-third of the county’s population of 55,478.

According to the Maine Constitution, reapportionment, or redistricting, must occur every 10 years to ensure that each legislative district has roughly the same population. Each of the county commissioner districts within a given county must also have approximately the same number of residents.

The state’s 15-member Apportionment Commission forwarded its redistricting recommendations to the Legislature on Monday. The commission’s work was guided by the state and federal constitutions, state and federal laws and rulings in state and federal court cases, including this U.S. Supreme Court finding: “The foremost principle guiding reapportionment is the requirement that each person receive equal access to representation. Any apportionment plan must comply with Federal Constitutional mandates, including the ‘one person, one vote’ principal of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”