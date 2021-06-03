Town Meeting takes place in Southwest Harbor this Saturday

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—This Saturday at 10 a.m., the annual Town Meeting is being held at the fire station on Main Street. On Tuesday, June 8, the town elections will also take place there.

In the open floor portion of the meeting, residents will vote on 43 articles, including those for the town and school budget, area nonprofits and one asking if the town should pursue federal grant funds for two projects in town.

Voters are being asked to approve a school budget of $4,220,474, a $200,000 increase over last year’s budget. Of that amount, the town is being asked to appropriate $3,485,154, which is less than $50,000 over last year’s amount.

In article 29, voters are being asked if they want to reduce the amount to be raised through taxes by using $1.3 million from the town’s estimated revenues and current fund balances.

A request of $205,135 for the Main Street project, which includes replacing infrastructure and the sidewalk, is in article 42. According to the explanation provided, that amount is needed in addition to grant funding and previously approved money to complete the project as estimated.

Despite the Board of Selectmen’s efforts to have article 43 removed from the warrant, voters will be asked if they want to pursue federal grant funding for recreational development of the Manset Dock and a property neighboring Chris’s Pond. That article will go before voters because the board’s vote to rescind it did not pass due to a tied vote.

On Tuesday, June 8, the ballot portion of the Town Meeting takes place to elect officials for seats on the school committees and the Board of Selectmen. Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters are being asked to elect two members of the Superintending School Committee for three-year terms and one member of the Board of Trustees for the Mount Desert Island Regional School District for a three-year term. The choice for each of those seats is the incumbent. There is one open seat on the Board of Selectmen with one person vying for it. Former Board of Selectmen member Dan Norwood is the choice for the seat left vacant by former Board of Selectmen Chairman Kristen Hutchins after she resigned on May 12.

To view the warrant, visit the town’s website at southwestharbor.org and click on Town Meeting Warrant.