Sept. 22 is National Voter Registration Day

AUGUSTA — National Voter Registration Day seeks to increase civic participation by encouraging
Americans to register to vote and then turn out to vote in record numbers this year.
As a non-partisan national holiday, National Voter Registration Day counts on
thousands of partners and volunteers across the political spectrum. Started in 2012,
National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the
entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right – the
right to vote.
Americans can register at hundreds of events across the nation and online at
NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org. Supporters can also follow National Voter
Registration Day activities through social media on Sept. 22 by searching
#NationalVoterRegistrationDay and #VoteReady.
For more information on how to register to vote in Maine, click here.
