Sept. 22 is National Voter Registration Day

AUGUSTA — National Voter Registration Day seeks to increase civic participation by encouraging

Americans to register to vote and then turn out to vote in record numbers this year.

As a non-partisan national holiday, National Voter Registration Day counts on

thousands of partners and volunteers across the political spectrum. Started in 2012,

National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the

entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right – the

right to vote.

Americans can register at hundreds of events across the nation and online at

NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org. Supporters can also follow National Voter

Registration Day activities through social media on Sept. 22 by searching

#NationalVoterRegistrationDay and #VoteReady.

For more information on how to register to vote in Maine, click here.