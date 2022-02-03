Special election set to fill Senate District 7 seat 

AUGUSTA — Governor Janet Mills and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows signed a proclamation Jan. 26 announcing a special election for the Maine Senate District 7 seat will be held Tuesday, June 14.

This Senate seat was previously held by state Sen. Louie Luchini, who resigned recently to take a position with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Maine law requires special elections to fill vacancies in the state Senate, and since this is an election to fill a seat in the 2021-22 Legislature, the districts in effect from 2013-2022 are still being used.

The current Senate District 7 is made up of most of Hancock County (Amherst, Aurora, Bar Harbor, Blue Hill, Brooklin, Brooksville, Central Hancock Unorganized Territory, Cranberry Isles, Deer Isle, Eastbrook, Ellsworth, Franklin, Frenchboro, Hancock, Lamoine, Mariaville, Marshall Island Township, Mount Desert, Osborn, Otis, Sedgwick, Sorrento, Southwest Harbor, Stonington, Surry, Swan’s Island, Tremont, Trenton, Waltham and part of East Hancock Unorganized Territory).

Also on June 14, the 2022 primary elections will be held, using the new districts signed into law in September.

Maine’s political parties will now caucus to choose candidates for the Senate 7 seat. Candidate nominations are due to the Office of the Secretary of State by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Non-party candidates must circulate petitions and obtain the signatures of at least 200, but not more than 300, registered voters in the district. The deadline to submit the petitions to the Secretary of State’s Office is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, after first having the signatures certified by the appropriate town offices. Write-in candidates must declare their candidacy by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Non-party petition forms and write-in candidate declaration forms may be obtained by contacting the Elections Division of the Secretary of State at 624-7650.

The candidate who is elected by the voters in Senate District 7 at the June 14 special election will serve the remainder of the two-year term in the Maine Senate.