Select Board appoints new chair  

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Carolyn Ball has replaced George Jellison as Select Board chair.

Without conversation, Jellison nominated Ball and the remainder of the board voted unanimously to appoint her as chair at their July 12 meeting. Newcomer Natasha Johnson was chosen as vice chair.

Ball was elected to the Select Board for the first time in 2020 and had served as the board’s vice chair prior to Tuesday.

Before serving on the Select Board, Ball served several terms on the Warrant Committee and on the Comprehensive Planning Committee. She has taught public administration at the University of Maine and University of Southern Maine, including a course titled “Managing Cities, Towns and Counties.” Her term is set to expire in 2023.