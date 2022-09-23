Online candidate forums scheduled 

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County candidates for Maine House and Maine Senate, along with candidates for district attorney, will meet the public in a series of online Q&A forums via Zoom during the first two weeks of October.

The forums, which are being sponsored by the League of Women Voters Downeast, along with the Mount Desert Islander, The Ellsworth American and Penobscot Bay Press. The forums will also livestream on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LWVME.

The following is a schedule of confirmed events so far:

Senate District 7: Nicole Grohoski (D) and Brian Langley (R), Oct. 3, 5:30 p.m. Moderator: Jill Goldthwait.

House District 13: John Linnehan (R) and James Mark Worth (D), Oct. 3, 7 p.m. Moderator: Cyndi Wood.

House District 14: Stephen Coston (R) and Lynne Williams (D), Oct. 4, 7 p.m. Moderator: Faith DeAmbrose.

House District 15: Holly Eaton (D) and Jason Joyce (R), Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m. Moderator: Nat Barrows.

House District 12: Billy Bob Faulkingham (R) and Roy Gott (D), Oct. 5, 7 p.m. Moderator: Chris Crockett.

House District 17: Sherman Hutchins (R) and Ronald Russell (D), Oct. 6, 5:30 p.m. Moderator: Chris Crockett.

District Attorney: Matt Foster (R) and Robert Granger (I), Oct. 12, 5:30 p.m. Moderator: Cyndi Wood.

Senate District 6: Jonathan Goble (D) and Marianne Moore (R), Oct. 12, 7 p.m. Moderator: Cyndi Wood.

House District 16: Stephen Hanrahan (R) and Nina Milliken (D), Oct. 13, 7 p.m. Moderator: Nat Barrows.

Residents are urged to attend the webinar and learn how the candidates will deal with the important issues facing Hancock County and the state of Maine. There will be an opportunity for the audience to submit their own questions using the Zoom Q&A function to be presented by the moderator.

In order to participate in the Q&A portion of the event, register for the webinar at www.lwvme.org/Events. Questions may be submitted in advance by email to [email protected].