Norwood resigns from Southwest Harbor Select Board 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Dan Norwood has resigned from his position as a member of the Southwest Harbor Select Board.

Norwood, who had previously served on the board, was elected in 2021 to fill a seat left vacant by the abrupt resignation of board member Kristin Hutchins. Norwood’s term was effective until 2024.

“I can no longer be effective on the Select Board because of the divisive political atmosphere,” Norwood wrote in a March 14 email to the board, adding that the desires of committee work are distracting and even impeding the board’s ability to progress with critical work for the town.

Norwood’s resignation letter was approved, effective immediately, by board members at their meeting on March 22.

“I wish he had worked through it. I’ve worked with all different Select people and had three resignations, so it does happen, but we have to move forward and try to stay cohesive, I guess,” said Select Board Chair George Jellison.

According to the state statute regarding Select Board resignations, “when there is a vacancy on the select board, the select board may call a town meeting to elect a qualified person to fill the vacancy.” Currently, the board will follow this process and hold the vote to fill the seat at the same time as the state’s November election, said Town Manager Marilyn Lowell.

Included in the meeting memo was a receipt showing that Norwood had reimbursed the town for 109 days of pay that was left on his term.