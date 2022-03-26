Nomination papers returned in area towns  

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The time for aspiring candidates to submit nomination papers for school and municipal positions has drawn to a close. Residents in Southwest Harbor will see five options for two open spots on the town’s Select Board when they head to the polls on Tuesday, May 3.

Papers for two three-year terms on the Select Board have been returned by incumbent Allen Willey and newcomers Michael Sawyer, Natasha Johnson, Michael Magnani and James Vallette. Incumbent Chad Terry did not seek reelection.

Papers for a two-year term on the Southwest Harbor School Committee were returned by newcomer Clifford Noyes, while papers for a three-year term were returned by incumbent John Izenour and newcomer Aaron “Beau” Lisy.

Nomination papers for one three-year term on the Mount Desert Island High School Board of Trustees, currently held by Ingrid Kachmar, were returned by Steven Hudson.

In Tremont, when residents head to the polls on May 9, they will find two choices for an open spot on the town’s Select Board.

Nomination papers for a three–year term on the board have been returned by incumbent Jamie Thurlow and newcomer Jayne Ashworth. Ben Harper, who had previously turned in his papers, has withdrawn them.

Papers for a three-year term on the Tremont School Committee were returned by incumbent Jessica Bass.

No papers for a three-year term on the Mount Desert Island High School Board of Trustees were taken out or returned.