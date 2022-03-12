No contested races in Mount Desert, six running for seven seat

MOUNT DESERT — A total of seven seats are to be filled in the May 2 municipal elections, but only six people have filed to run.

The filing deadline was March 3.

Two people are running for two seats on the Select Board, both for three-year terms. They are incumbent Wendy Littlefield and former board member Rick Mooers. If elected, he will replace Matt Hart, who chose not to run again.

Three seats on the five-member School Committee are up for election. Gail Marshall, who was appointed last fall to fill a vacancy, is running for a one-year term. Jarrod Kushla is seeking a three-year term. That leaves one seat to be filled by a write-in candidate or, barring that, by Select Board appointment.

Incumbents Teresa King and Cathy Oehmke, who was appointed in November, chose not to run.

Mount Desert has three seats on the MDI High School Trustees board, which is responsible for the school’s buildings and grounds. Two of those seats are up for election this year, and incumbents Carole Plenty and Julianna Bennoch have filed to run.