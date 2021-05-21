Friday - May 21, 2021

In-person public meetings to resume 

May 21, 2021 by on News, Politics

BAR HARBOR In-person board and committee meetings will resume next month in light of new state and federal health guidance.  

The Town Council voted Tuesday to start meeting in person at its June 9 reorganizational meeting after the town election. After that, all boards and committees will start meeting in person again, though attendees and members will have to continue to wear a mask.  

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the council has gone by the guidance of the state and federal health officials and council member Matthew Hochman wanted to see that continue with the new loosened restrictions.  

“We trusted the CDC when they told us to shut it down,” he said. “Now the CDC is telling us it’s OK.” 

Council member Jill Goldthwait was the lone no vote. She said some people have legitimate reasons for not being able to get vaccinated and if one of those people happened to be a town employee, the council would be subjecting them to meeting with people who may not be vaccinated.  

She also was hesitant about having the council’s decision affect all of the town’s committees without getting the other committees input.  

The vote was contingent on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and would change if the guidance did, Hochman said. 

