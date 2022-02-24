Holly Eaton announces candidacy for House District 15 

DEER ISLE — Holly Eaton is announcing her candidacy to represent House District 15 in the Maine House of Representatives, which includes Southwest Harbor, Tremont, Frenchboro, Swan’s Island, Isle au Haut, Brooklin, Deer Isle, Stonington and Vinalhaven.

Eaton has served on the school board for the town of Deer Isle and on the Deer Isle Appeals Committee. She was the community liaison for Penobscot East Resource Center (now the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries) and has worked as a sternman. Eaton has served on the boards of Healthy Island Project and the Island Fishermen’s Wives Association and helped to plan and establish the first LGBTQ+ Pride Festival on Deer Isle in 2021.

“There are many topics I feel are equally important to the constituents of this district. We celebrate a rich fishing heritage, and are also moved by the arts, family, social justice and equality. We share concerns about education, child care and access to affordable and workforce housing. I look forward to the opportunity to learn more about the issues that are important to the citizens of House District 15 as I run to be your representative in Augusta,” Eaton said.

Rep. Genevieve McDonald (D-Stonington), who is not seeking reelection, stated, “Holly cares deeply about our coastal communities and will be a strong advocate for the sustainability of our fisheries. As a working parent, she understands the challenges Maine families are facing and will work hard to assure our children have a bright future. I am confident in her leadership and look forward to Holly serving as our next state representative.”

Eaton is a graduate of Deer Isle Stonington High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Regis College. She lives in Deer Isle with her wife and two children.