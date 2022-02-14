Grohoski wins Democratic nomination for Senate District 7 special election

ELLSWORTH —Nicole Grohoski was nominated on Feb. 12 by the Hancock County Democratic Committee as the Democratic candidate for the Senate District 7 special election.

“Serving my hometown in the Maine Legislature for the past four years has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Rep. Grohoski (D – Ellsworth). “Hancock County is a beautiful place to call home, but from out-of-control energy costs to threats to our environment and heritage industries, living here is not without challenges. With those challenges, there can be opportunities – growing Hancock County’s biomedical hub of excellence, expanding awareness and access to the trades, and improving the cost of living and quality of life for everyone. I am eager to expand my efforts to make life better for my neighbors as their State Senator and will give Senate District 7 my all.”

Grohoski serves as the state representative for HD 132, representing her hometown of Ellsworth and neighboring Trenton. In the Legislature, she serves on the Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology. Outside of her work in the Legislature, Grohoski is a geographic information system (GIS) specialist and cartographer and works for a small, Maine-based mapping company. In her free time, she volunteers with Meals on Wheels, Green Ellsworth and the Heart of Ellsworth and is a board member for the Northern Forest Canoe Trail.

Senate District 7 became vacant in January following the resignation of Hon. Louie Luchini. Governor Janet Mills and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a special election for June 14 to fill the seat.

For the special election, Senate District 7 includes the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Bar Harbor, Blue Hill, Brooklin, Brooksville, Central Hancock Unorganized Territory, Cranberry Isles, Deer Isle, Eastbrook, Ellsworth, Franklin, Frenchboro, Hancock, Lamoine, Mariaville, Marshall Island Township, Mount Desert, Osborn, Otis, Sedgwick, Sorrento, Southwest Harbor, Stonington, Surry, Swan’s Island, Tremont, Trenton, Waltham, and part of East Hancock Unorganized Territory.

For the general election, Senate District 7 includes the towns of Bar Harbor, Blue Hill, Brooklin, Brooksville, Castine, Cranberry Isles, Deer Isle, Ellsworth, Frenchboro, Isle au Haut, Lamoine Mount Desert, Orland, Penobscot, Sedgwick, Southwest Harbor, Stonington, Surry, Swan’s Island, Tremont, Trenton and Verona.