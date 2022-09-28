Grohoski to hold pair of constituent events 

ELLSWORTH — State Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D-Hancock County) has announced two upcoming office hours events. The first will be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The second event, otherwise known as “Coffee with Constituents,” will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Strong Brewing in Sedgwick. Coffee and tea will be provided at the latter event.

“I look forward to speaking with folks now that we’re in the fall season and have begun planning for the winter ahead,” Grohoski said. “I know there’s a lot on everyone’s minds, and I want to make sure my constituents know that I’m always available to help solve problems and discuss their ideas.”

Public office hours provide residents a chance to meet with their representatives, share ideas, ask questions and get help with state government services.

To provide specific questions or topics ahead of the event, or to schedule a private conversation, contact Grohoski at [email protected] or (207) 358-8333.