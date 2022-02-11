Grohoski announces Senate District 7 run

ELLSWORTH — State Rep. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) on Thursday announced her candidacy for Maine State Senate District 7. She is running to represent the region in both the special election in June and the general election in November.

“It has been an honor to serve as Ellsworth and Trenton’s State Representative for nearly four years. We have made significant progress for Maine people and our shared environment throughout my tenure, and there is still more work to do – work that I can more effectively undertake as a Senator using the experience I’ve gained thus far,” said Rep. Grohoski in a press release sent to the Islander Thursday night. “In my efforts to serve my House district, I have learned about challenges and opportunities for our whole county – from the American Aquafarms proposal, to regional transportation solutions, to our efforts to create a biomedical hub of excellence, to name just a few. I am ready to give Senate District 7 my all.”

“I am thrilled Nicole Grohoski has entered the race for Senate District 7,” said Rep. Genevieve McDonald (D-Deer Isle). “She has proven herself to be a dedicated and thoughtful public servant for her constituents in the Ellsworth area. I am happy to withdraw my candidacy and support her.”

Raised in Ellsworth, Grohoski serves as the state representative for House District 132, representing Ellsworth and Trenton. In the Legislature, she serves on the Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology. Outside of her work in the Legislature, Grohoski is a geographic information system (GIS) specialist and cartographer and works for a small, Maine-based mapping company. In her free time, she volunteers with Meals on Wheels, Green Ellsworth, the Heart of Ellsworth and is a board member for the Northern Forest Canoe Trail.

Senate District 7 became vacant in January following the resignation of Hon. Louie Luchini. Governor Janet Mills and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a special election for June 14 to fill the seat. The Hancock County Democratic Committee will caucus this Saturday to choose their candidate for the special election.

For the special election, Senate District 7 includes the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Bar Harbor, Blue Hill, Brooklin, Brooksville, Central Hancock Unorganized Territory, Cranberry Isles, Deer Isle, Eastbrook, Ellsworth, Franklin, Frenchboro, Hancock, Lamoine, Mariaville, Marshall Island Township, Mount Desert, Osborn, Otis, Sedgwick, Sorrento, Southwest Harbor, Stonington, Surry, Swan’s Island, Tremont, Trenton, Waltham, and part of East Hancock Unorganized Territory.

For the general election, Senate District 7 includes the towns of Bar Harbor, Blue Hill, Brooklin, Brooksville, Castine, Cranberry Isles, Deer Isle, Ellsworth, Frenchboro, Isle au Haut, Lamoine, Mount Desert, Orland, Penobscot, Sedgwick, Southwest Harbor, Stonington, Surry, Swan’s Island, Tremont, Trenton and Verona.