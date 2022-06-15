Foster wins primary for district attorney

ELLSWORTH — District Attorney Matt Foster won the Republican primary Tuesday against challenger Steven Juskewitch of Dedham.

In Hancock County, Foster took 2,649 votes to Juskewitch’s 954, according to preliminary results Wednesday morning.

In Washington County, with nearly all towns reporting, Foster received 1,019 votes to Juskewitch’s 432.

Each candidate won the majority of the votes in his respective town – Juskewitch took Dedham with 78 votes to Foster’s 38.

And in the town of Hancock, where Foster resides, he received 148 votes to Juskewitch’s 44.

Foster said he thinks he won in every Washington County town except for Pembroke and Wesley. The votes there were in Juskewitch’s favor 26-24 and 4-2, respectively.

This means that Foster will square off against independent candidate Robert C. Granger of Blue Hill, who practices law at Acadia Law Group, during the November election.

Granger said in announcing his candidacy earlier this year that his primary goal if elected is to “serve as a hands-on prosecutor and return to the days when the district attorney tried serious and violent crimes rather than serving solely as an administrator.”

Foster would be serving a third term if reelected in November.

The district attorney noted in his campaign announcement that since the onset of the pandemic two years ago, the approach to criminal law has changed drastically for the courts, law enforcement, penal institutions and the office of the district attorney.

“My office has worked hard to adapt to the often-changing protocols for court proceedings, arrests and sentencings, but my focus and the focus of my team remains fixed on the following goals: holding offenders accountable; providing rehabilitation opportunities when reasonable; collecting restitution for victims of crime and making sure that their voices are heard in the court system; and increasing efficiencies by the use of technology.”

Other Hancock County races were uncontested.

Probate Judge William Blaisdell, running as a Republican, took 3,202 votes, with most towns reporting.

Interim County Treasurer Monica Cease, running uncontested as a Democrat, took 4,619 votes.

County Sheriff Scott Kane, who is running as a Republican, received 3,279 votes.

Registrar of Deeds Julie Curtis received 3,219 votes.

Hancock County Commissioner John Wombacher, who is seeking another term as a Democrat, also ran uncontested in the primary and received 1,313 votes.