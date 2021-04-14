Thursday - Apr 15, 2021

Five vie for two Town Council seats  

April 14, 2021 by on News, Politics

BAR HARBOR —When Bar Harbor residents head to the annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, June 8, they will find five choices for two seats on the Town Council.  

Nomination papers for threeyear term positions on the Town Council were returned by incumbents Joseph Minutolo and Gary Friedmann as well as newcomers Nathan Young, Jennifer Cough and Peter St.Germain. 

Papers for a three-year term seat on the Bar Harbor Superintending School Committee were taken out and returned by incumbent Marie Yarborough. 

In addition, the papers three-year term on the Mount Desert Island High School Board of Trustees were taken out and submitted by incumbent Robert Jordan Jr. 

Fifteen seats on the Warrant Committee are available with staggered terms. Nomination papers for five one-year terms on the Warrant Committee were returned by new candidates Cara Ryan, Juliette Berberian, Robert Chaplin, Steven Boucher Jr., Stephen Coston, Eben Salvatore and Jeffery Young.  Papers for five twoyear terms were returned by new candidates Allison Sasner, Carole Chappell, Christine Smith, Kevin DesVeaux and Bethany Reece. Papers for five, threeyear terms were returned by new candidates Caleb Cough, Meagan Kelly, Kathleen St.Germain and Seth Libby.  

Ninah Gile

Ninah Gile

Reporter at MDIslander
Ninah Gile, an MDI native, covers the town of Bar Harbor. She is glad to be back in Maine after earning a bachelor's degree in San Diego from the University of California.
Ninah Gile

Latest posts by Ninah Gile (see all)