Five vie for two Town Council seats  

BAR HARBOR —When Bar Harbor residents head to the annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, June 8, they will find five choices for two seats on the Town Council.

Nomination papers for three–year term positions on the Town Council were returned by incumbents Joseph Minutolo and Gary Friedmann as well as newcomers Nathan Young, Jennifer Cough and Peter St.Germain.

Papers for a three-year term seat on the Bar Harbor Superintending School Committee were taken out and returned by incumbent Marie Yarborough.

In addition, the papers a three-year term on the Mount Desert Island High School Board of Trustees were taken out and submitted by incumbent Robert Jordan Jr.

Fifteen seats on the Warrant Committee are available with staggered terms. Nomination papers for five one-year terms on the Warrant Committee were returned by new candidates Cara Ryan, Juliette Berberian, Robert Chaplin, Steven Boucher Jr., Stephen Coston, Eben Salvatore and Jeffery Young. Papers for five two–year terms were returned by new candidates Allison Sasner, Carole Chappell, Christine Smith, Kevin DesVeaux and Bethany Reece. Papers for five, three–year terms were returned by new candidates Caleb Cough, Meagan Kelly, Kathleen St.Germain and Seth Libby.