Filing season open for town elections 

MOUNT DESERT — Anyone wishing to run for election to a town office this spring may now take out nomination papers at the town clerk’s office.

Completed papers must be returned by March 3 for the May 2 municipal elections.

Two seats on the five-member Select Board, currently held by Matt Hart and Wendy Littlefield, are up for election this year. The terms are for three years.

Three seats on the five-member Mount Desert School Committee are to be filled. Election to the seats currently held by Teresa King and Cathy Oehmke will be for three-year terms. The seat now held by Gail Marshall is up for election for a term of one year.

Everyone who is elected to the local school committee also serves on the Mount Desert Island Regional School System board and the MDI High School board.

Two of Mount Desert’s three seats on the MDI High School Trustees board, which is responsible for the school’s buildings and grounds, are up for election this year. Election to the seat currently held by Julianna Bennoch will be for a two-year term. The seat now held by Carol Plenty will be filled for a term of three years.