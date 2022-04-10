Democracy Maine sponsoring online workshop series 

BAR HARBOR — Democracy Maine is sponsoring three online workshops to give everyday Mainers the tools they need to empower themselves and their towns.

These educational workshops will take place over the course of three weeks. The workshops are free and open to the public. Materials and recordings will be available after the sessions at no cost.

The first session, “Running for Office,” is scheduled for Thursday, April 21, from 6-7 p.m.

Hear from folks across the state who have run for office. From the city councilors to the local school board, from candidates who have won their races and those who have lost, from young organizers to seasoned community members, this panel will bring together a range of voices and experiences to answer your questions.

Register at www.lwvme.org/civicrm-event/1357?a0=events-month&a1=202204. The Facebook link for the event is https://fb.me/e/2MNKqv0Qy.

The second workshop, “Creating Local Change,” is schedule for Thursday, April 28, at 6 p.m. Map out a strategic planning process that focuses on finding your strengths, gathering resources and organizing other people.

Register at www.lwvme.org/civicrm-event/1358?a0=events-month&a1=202204. The Facebook link for the event is https://fb.me/e/lIPsZJ9u9.

The final workshop in the series on Thursday, May 5, at 6 p.m. is “Overcoming Challenges.”

In this workshop, the discussion will focus on potential challenges that might arise as people take actions in their communities and how to overcome such challenges.

Register at www.lwvme.org/civicrm-event/1359?a0=events-month&a1=202205. The Facebook link for the event is https://fb.me/e/39mGHpkA3.

For more information on the series, email [email protected]