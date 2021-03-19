Candidates set for May elections 

MOUNT DESERT — Unless some strong write-in candidates emerge, there will be no exciting races for elective offices in Mount Desert this spring.

The deadline for filing for election was March 5, and there are exactly as many official candidates as there are seats to be filled.

Martha Dudman is the only candidate for the seat she currently holds on the Board of Selectmen.

Two newcomers have filed to run for the two seats up for election on the Mount Desert school committee. They are Brian Henkel and James Whitehead. Incumbents Kate Chaplin and Heather Jones chose not to seek reelection.

The seat on the Mount Desert Island High School board of trustees that is currently held by Tony Smith is the only one of Mount Desert’s three seats that is up for election this year. Smith has filed to run for another term.

All the elections for local offices are for three-year terms. Voters will go to the polls May 3.