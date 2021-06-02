Bar Harbor voters head to the polls next week  

BAR HARBOR—Voters headed to the polls next week will decide on two Town Council seats.

There is a five-way race for the seats currently held by Gary Friedmann and Joseph Minutolo. The two incumbents are facing off against Jennifer Cough, Peter St. Germain and Nathan Young.

The only other contested race on the ballot is for the five one-year seats on the Warrant Committee. Seven people are running for the openings: Juliette Berberian, Steven Boucher, Robert Chaplin, Stephen Coston, Cara Ryan, Eben Salvatore and Jeffrey Young.

In uncontested races, Carol Chappell, Kevin DesVeaux, Bethany Reece, Allison Sasner and Christine Smith are running for the five two-year terms on the Warrant Committee.

Caleb Cough, Meagan Kelly, Seth Libby and Kathleen St. Germain are all running for the open three-year terms. Ezra Sassaman has declared a write-in campaign.

Marie Yarborough is the lone candidate running for the School Committee and Robert Jordan is the only one running for Mount Desert High School Trustee.

Voting will take place at the Municipal Building Auditorium from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.