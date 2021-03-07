Bar Harbor resident nominated to Efficiency Maine Trust Board 

AUGUSTA —Governor Janet Mills has nominated Kenneth Colburn of Bar Harbor for appointment to the Efficiency Maine Trust Board. On Feb. 9, the Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology voted to advance Colburn’s nomination, which now faces a final confirmation by the Maine State Senate.

“The Efficiency Maine Trust is lucky to have Ken joining the team,” said Sen. Louis Luchini (D-Ellsworth). “His experience in energy and environmental policy make him a great asset in tackling some of the biggest challenges our state is facing.”

Colburn has spent the last 30 years as an energy and environmental policy professional. In addition to working as a regulator himself, Colburn has advised regulators and policymakers on issues of air quality, climate, energy efficiency, renewables and energy policy. For the past 16 months, Colburn has co-chaired the Energy Working Group of the Maine Climate Council, which is responsible for recommending short- and long-term strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Maine’s energy sector. Colburn holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and two master’s degrees from the University of New Hampshire in education and business administration.

The Efficiency Maine Trust is responsible for developing, planning, coordinating and implementing energy efficiency and alternative energy resources programs in Maine. The board may apply for and receive grants and works with the Trust to develop measures of program success, which are then included in the trust’s triennial plan. Board members are appointed for terms of three years.