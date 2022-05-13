Bar Harbor elections draw few candidates 

BAR HARBOR — When Bar Harbor voters head to the polls for municipal and school board elections on June 14, they will see just one contested race on the ballot.

Incumbents Jeff Dobbs and Matt Hochman, who currently serve as chair and vice chair of the Town Council respectively, are unopposed and seeking reelection to two three-year seats on the council.

On the Superintending School Committee for which there are two three-year terms available, incumbent Alexandra “Lilea” Simis will face William Hodgdon and Tyson Starling. The top two vote getters will win the seats.

There are as many candidates for the Warrant Committee as there are terms. Incumbents Julie Berberian, Robert Chaplin, Louise Lopez and Jeffery Young are seeking reelection along with newcomer Eben Salvatore for the five three-year terms.

There were no candidates who returned papers for a three-year seat as a Mount Desert Island School District Trustee.

Any qualified resident interested in being considered as a write-in candidate for the town election must file a declaration of write-in candidacy with the town clerk on or before 5 p.m. Thursday, June 9. The candidate must meet all the other qualifications for the office and must receive a minimum of 25 votes to be elected.