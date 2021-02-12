Apply for summer internships in Maine government 

BAR HARBOR— The Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center is accepting applications for the Maine Government Summer Internship Program for summer 2021.

The program connects students with paid full-time positions with town and city governments and various state agencies. Internships will last for 12 weeks from June 1–Aug. 20. Students of all majors can apply. Job areas include education, engineering, social media, conservation, law, data analysis, finance and everything in between.

To qualify for the program, students must be either a Maine resident or attending a college or university in the state and be at least in the midst of completing their second year of college. Graduating seniors and graduate students can also participate. Most internships will be based in the Augusta area, but a select number will be offered in other locations. Previous internship opportunities have been available in Bridgton, Caribou, Gray, Saco, Union, Sanford, Bethel, Presque Isle, Portland, Bangor, Rockland and other locations. Some internships may be remote.

The program offers about 50 different internships. Students apply to the program when supervisors request interns. The program selection committee then evaluates students for available positions based on their skills and interests. To learn about possible internship opportunities, review reports from previous years on the program website, mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/for-students/maine-government-summer-internship-program.

Students can apply online; applications must include a cover letter, resume and unofficial transcript. Applications must be submitted by Feb. 28. Contact Peggy McKee at [email protected] with questions or to request a reasonable accommodation.