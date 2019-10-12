Polio awareness

BAR HARBOR — Members of the Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club plan to observe World Polio Day Thursday, Oct. 24, with the help of local businesses, to raise awareness and funds for Rotary International’s ongoing efforts to eradicate the disease.

Rotarians will be at Sherman’s Books from 1-7 p.m., Spruce and Gussy from 1-6 p.m. and Pat’s Pizza from 4-7 p.m. Sherman’s and Spruce and Gussy will offer 10 percent discounts on purchases. Pat’s will donate $1 from every pizza purchased, eat in or take out, to Rotary’s Polio Plus initiative.

