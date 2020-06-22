Policing forum set 

BAR HARBOR — A public forum about community policing, held via webinar, is planned for July 7.

Black Lives Matter rallies and marches have brought issues about police policies and procedures into the spotlight and Chief Jim Willis of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert police departments proposed having a forum for community discussion. It’s something the departments have discussed internally for some time, he said, and would dovetail with goals for strategic planning in the police chief sharing contract between the two towns.

Members of the Town Council supported the idea at their meeting Tuesday. “There’s a lot of fear and anger out there right now,” Councilor Matt Hochman said. The “Defund the Police” movement, “as I understand (it), is really to encourage community policing and change the way some incidents are responded to,” he said.

When she was working as an emergency room nurse, Councilor Jill Goldthwait said of the local police, there were “many times when I put my life in their hands. I never had to worry about anything except taking care of the patient because the officers around me had my back.”