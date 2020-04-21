Police cruiser video systems approved

MOUNT DESERT — The Police Department will buy three new in-car video systems to replace the ones currently in cruisers at a cost of $22,052. The Board of Selectmen approved the expenditure Monday.

“This project is being done in coordination with the Bar Harbor Police Department’s upgrade,” Police Chief Jim Willis said.

The new systems will provide for cloud hosting of videos taken by the cruisers’ cameras. Willis said the advantages for Mount Desert include “eliminating growing digital storage needs, allowing access to Mount Desert-specific video in other offices…as well as allowing staff to access videos if working remotely.”