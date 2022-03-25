Pointy Head development plans advance to public hearing phase 

TREMONT — Plans for a 15-cabin development in Bass Harbor have been advanced by the Tremont Planning Board.

The project, known as Pointy Head, has come before the board multiple times over the last two years but its layout and concept have continued to change.

Last month, the board once again deemed the site plan application incomplete for failing to include some needed information such as setback requirements, septic system sizes, building elevation dimensions and existing areas with right of way.

Most of those missing pieces have been presented to the board and board members found the applicant’s required site complete enough at its meeting earlier this month to move to the public hearing phase.

The project’s setbacks were changed to 50 feet and information pertaining to the location and dimensions of the septic tank was also added to the site plan.

After a review of other revisions involving driveway dimensions, intersecting roads, water drainage information, intercepting driveways, indication of water supply and location dimensions for ground floor, the board voted 5-0 to find the revised submission for Pointy Head to be complete.

Though the site plan review application was approved, the project will still require a stormwater and septic peer review performed by an engineer before an occupancy permit will be issued.

A site visit was scheduled for March 22 and a public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on April 12 in the Harvey Kelley Meeting Room at the Tremont Town Office.