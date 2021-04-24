Plow naming contest does not disappoint 

BAR HARBOR—Next time the snow hits, keep your eyes peeled for Angelina Snowlie, Colonel Sanders and Plowy McPlow Face.

In a lighthearted move Tuesday night, the Town Council voted to bestow, among others, those names to its snowplows and sanders.

Other names included Sled Zeppelin, Grit’er Done!, Snow Dancer, Winter Warrior and Acadia Clipper. Two — Bulldog and Herbie — were named after longtime plow drivers. The 11th piece of equipment was named after Katy, the titular character in the children’s book “Katy and the Big Snow.”

Names that were left on the cutting room floor included Adam Sander, Plowie Mandel, Flurry Fighter, Gritter Critter, Sand-ra Bullock and Barbara Strei-sand.