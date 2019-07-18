Playground cleanup set

BAR HARBOR — A cleanup of the Town Hill Playground will be held Saturday, July 20, starting at 8:30 a.m.

“We’re celebrating the 11th anniversary of the Town Hill Playground by sprucing it up and spreading a fresh layer of wood chips,” organizers said. “The most pressing needs are weeding around the borders, removal of the dead brush in front of the fence, new planting around the sign, tree pruning, spreading wood chips and checking and tightening every bolt on the set.”

Participants are encouraged to bring clippers large and small, shovels, rakes, wheelbarrows, work gloves, knee pads and anything else that might be helpful.

Contact 664-8480.