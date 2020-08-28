Planning Board qualifications, size debated 

BAR HARBOR — The town’s Planning Board has five members appointed by the Town Council. It used to be seven, but it was hard to find enough interested and qualified people to apply, and to have a quorum at meetings.

On Aug. 5, at its first meeting of the new term, the board discussed a proposal from Planning Director Michele Gagnon to add two alternate member seats. The alternates would also be appointed by the council; they would have voice but not vote in board deliberations, except when filling in for an absent member. An alternate filling in for a member would continue through the whole process for a given application.

“The council would be encouraged but not mandated” to appoint the alternates, Gagnon told the board. The idea would be to allow a resident who’s newer to the work to get familiar with the town’s Land Use Ordinance and build the knowledge needed to be effective on the board. Creating the new positions would “give people a chance to get some experience,” since “it takes a while to really get in the groove.”

Currently, the council is instructed to appoint residents with experience in planning or construction, but Gagnon also suggested law, civil engineering, economics or geology could all be added to that list. She said direct subject-matter expertise is not as important as having “a judicial mind,” the ability to apply common sense, good judgement and balance.

Board member Joe Cough said that if an alternate participated in the discussion, “it could send the wrong message to applicants.” If an applicant knew a regular board member opposed a project, they could time the review to receive the most favorable board makeup.

“If you want that alternate to be vested, you need to give them a chance to participate,” Gagnon said.

The board had voted in favor of adding the alternate seats a year ago, but this time tabled the discussion for future consideration.