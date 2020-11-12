Planning Board member submits resignation

TREMONT — Planning Board member Maynard ‘Gus’ Young submitted his resignation to the town earlier this month.

At their meeting on Monday night, members of the Board of Selectmen accepted the resignation, effective Nov. 9.

Young’s resignation comes after a number of absences from the board’s meetings. At a meeting earlier this year, members of the board discussed holding those with repetitive absences accountable.

There are now five members of the Planning Board, Chairman Mark Good, Vice Chairman Lawson Wulsin, Brett Witham, Margery Buck and Geoffrey Young. Residents passed an amendment to the town’s ordinance in July that would reduce the number of Planning Board members to five and the terms of service from five to three years, effective July 1, 2021.