Planning Board meets July 7 to consider Jones Marsh year-round housing

BAR HARBOR – Island Housing Trust’s newest year-round neighborhood – Jones Marsh – has a public hearing at the next Bar Harbor Planning Board meeting, Wednesday, July 7, at 4 p.m.

Bar Harbor residents are invited to attend the Planning Board meeting at the Municipal Building, 93 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor.

IHT’s Jones Marsh neighborhood is planned to create 10 new year-round housing units, affordable to those earning a median income on MDI. It will be located at the head of the Island, on Route 3, and will include six single family homes and two duplexes.

You can find out more on IHT’s website, or by contacting Natalie Osborne at [email protected] or Marla O’Byrne at [email protected]