BAR HARBOR — Electric company Emera Maine plans electrical system maintenance work on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 8 a.m. in some areas of Bar Harbor. Schooner Head Road, Sol’s Cliff Road, Lily Way, Linden Lane, Seely Road, Windstar Lane, Paluga Lane, Compass Harbor Lane and Old Farm Road may be affected.

The work is expected to take about three hours, and customers may experience service interruptions, the company said.