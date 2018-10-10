Pistol course offered

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Rifle and Pistol Club will offer the NRA Basic Pistol Shooting Course on Saturday, Oct. 13th, 2018 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Instructors will review safety rules, procedures and support, as well as coach and assist students as they handle pistols in a classroom and range setting. The course covers; firearm and range safety review, fundamentals of pistol shooting, functions and maintenance of pistols and shooting positions as well as practical range experience. No prior experience in necessary. The certification is recognized for state conceal-carry permits.

Cost is $85 per student; includes e-learning prerequisite, range fees, ammunition and lunch.

Students must register for the course and then complete an e-learning section of the course as a prerequisite. Register online at www.nrainstructors.org.