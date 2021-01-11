Pingree calls for accountability

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) today joined a resolution introduced by Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-Mo.) condemning the actions of more than 140 members of Congress who attempted to disenfranchise voters nationwide and undermine the results of November’s election. It directs the House Ethics Committee to investigate and report on whether any of the members violated their oath of office, and if so, whether they should face sanctions or removal from their positions.

“After witnessing violent insurrectionists overtake the Capitol and put their colleagues lives at danger, more than 140 members of the House and Senate voted to uphold Donald Trump’s lies about the election and undermine our democracy. Instead of choosing to move forward with unity after this attempted coup, 140 of my Republican colleagues instead chose division,” said Pingree. “The United States Constitution explicitly states that ‘no Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress’ if they have ‘engaged in insurrection or rebellion’ against their government. We must investigate whether their actions violated the oath of office they took a mere 72 hours prior. Without accountability, there cannot be unity.”

Within hours of the deadly domestic terrorist attacks on the U.S. Capitol, Pingree cosponsored two separate House resolutions to impeach President Trump for seditious acts. Pingree also joined her fellow House members in calling for the House to immediately reconvene to reckon with this act of insurrection.