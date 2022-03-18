Physician assistant to retire after nearly 30 years

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Linda Maxwell, a physician assistant at Mount Desert Island Hospital’s Community Health Center in Southwest Harbor for 27 years, is set to retire in April.

“Family practice is nice because you can follow people. It’s not like they walk in, you treat them and you’re done, which is similar to what I used to do,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell was an emergency medical technician before her mom convinced her to become a physician assistant. Maxwell went to school at State University of New York Health Science Center and eventually took a job at the Southwest Harbor clinic. She also worked on Swan’s Island with Dr. Kane.

Once a clinic next to Carroll Drugstore, the health center offers physical therapy and diabetes education, and staffs a psychologist and physicians.

“I like being on the quietside. I think I’ve formed some good relationships,” Maxwell said.

In her time at the health center, Maxwell has seen four generations of families. “We get to see the families on a continuous basis, get to know the families and who belongs to whom. I’m still finding out after all these years that certain people are related to each other,” Maxwell said.

Since Maxwell started working for MDI Hospital in the 1990s, she said there have been a lot of technological changes. “Medicine is changing so much and I’m not comfortable with that. I’m more comfortable with old fashioned things,” she said. Though she is sad to leave her job, Maxwell said she is also excited to relax and spend time with family.

“I’m excited to take care of my horses more. I have some trips planned with them and will be able to ride more consistently because I won’t have other things to do,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed working here, but 27 years is long enough. I’m one of the only ones left who has been here this long and it’s time to make way for the new generation.”

Maxwell’s last day will be April 15.