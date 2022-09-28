Phase two of demolition at ferry terminal to begin  

BAR HARBOR — A crane barge will soon demolish the remainder of the old Bluenose structure on the town’s ferry terminal.

During a meeting last week, the Town Council agreed to fund $99,000 of the $130,000 project located at 121 Eden St. Bay Ferries, the company operating the CAT ferry between Bar Harbor and Nova Scotia, will cover the rest of the costs and repair some of the damaged wood pilings on the north pier.

Project contractors, Maine Coast Marine, completed the first phase of the two-part demolition in May. That $68,000 project included sheathing removal of three of the four main building walls and disposal of 10 tons of solid waste debris.

The second mobilization to finish demolishing the remainder of the building will begin in the middle of October and finish up in December.

Council Chair Valerie Peacock said the town is answering Bay Ferries’ request to clear the building, which may open up an opportunity to “piggyback” on work underneath the pier. Those additional repairs to ensure structural integrity would come at no extra cost to the town.

Earlier in September, the Harbor Committee held a kickoff meeting to design master plans for a new town ferry. Before construction can begin, the existing pilings found in “poor” condition would have to be replaced and the old building cleared.

“I support this work,” said council member Matt Hochman. “That building needs to come down in order for anything that we’re going to do with the pier in the future.”

The partially demolished structure, built in 1956, was formerly used as a loading terminal for the now out-of-service Bluenose ferry.

In 2018, the town bought the pier from the state and entered into a contract with Bay Ferries Bar Harbor-based agent, Atlantic Fleet Services, to lease a portion of the lot through 2025.