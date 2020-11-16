Pew appointed to board of directors

ELLSWORTH—The Maine Community Foundation has elected Lili Pew of Seal Harbor to its Board of Directors.

Pew has worked for The Knowles Company real estate agency in Northeast Harbor since 2007. She retired from a corporate career with the U.S. Olympic Committee in Colorado and The Narragansett Group in New York.

Pew graduated from Harvard College in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She currently sits on the boards of College of the Atlantic, MDI Search and Rescue and Friends of Acadia, where she co-chaired the Second Century Campaign that raised $25 million. She also served on the boards of the Ellsworth Business Development Corporation, Down East YMCA, Hospice Regatta of Maine and The Grand in Ellsworth. She is leading economic development and broadband initiatives in Mount Desert, Ellsworth and the Cranberry Isles as part of her continuing efforts to secure the digital future of Maine communities.

“Lili’s passion for the environment and leadership experience in fundraising are exceptional,” said Karen Stanley, MaineCF board chairman. “Her commitment to strengthen Maine communities and nonprofit organizations will help MaineCF fulfill its central purpose: to improve the quality of life for all Maine people.”