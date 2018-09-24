Pet Fair to benefit SPCA

ELLSWORTH — A pet parade, games for children and dogs, food, crafts and a blessing of the animals will highlight the SPCA of Hancock County’s 10th annual Pet Fair on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Woodlawn Museum, Gardens & Park.

“This is a fun event for all ages,” said Jamie O’Keefe, president of the SPCA board. “It also is a great way to find out more about the SPCA and to meet some of the wonderful dogs and cats we have available for adoption.”

A big tent will be set up, so the event will go on rain or shine.

All proceeds from the Pet Fair will support the operation of the SPCA’s animal shelter on Bar Harbor Road in Trenton.