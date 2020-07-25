Permit granted for next racial justice marches

BAR HARBOR — “I need to be able to tell people that are calling in complaints that the Town Council supports this or doesn’t,” Police Chief Jim Willis told councilors Tuesday.

An MDI Racial Justice Coalition has been holding rallies in the Village Green and marches through downtown streets regularly since the national outcry sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis began in late May.

This week was the second Town Council debate over whether to grant a permit for marching in the street, which requires police to help close the roads and direct traffic.

Organizers of the events are requiring face coverings and social distancing, but the gatherings have all included well over 50 people, the limit set in Governor Janet Mills’ executive order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Councilors unanimously approved a permit for the groups’ two planned marches in August, but they also expressed concerns about likely violations of that order and setting a precedent for approving ongoing events.

“I just this week vowed to uphold the laws of the state and the town,” said Councilor Erin Cough, who was recently sworn in for a new term.

“I have become a little bit uncomfortable with us approving this gathering while discouraging other large gatherings,” said Councilor Matt Hochman. However, he said, “whether we issue this or not, we’re not going to stop them, nor should we.”

The permit to block traffic for a parade, which is how the town ordinance puts it, is for single events. “If someone else asked us (for a permit for multiple or ongoing events), we’d have to give the same answer,” said Council Chair Jeff Dobbs.

Willis thanked Sirohi Kumar, a Mount Desert Island High School student who is one of the organizers of the group, for the open communication with the police department. But he said the department needed more guidance from the council.

“This group has applied for one permit and they had it,” he said. “They’ve had several other (marches) without a parade permit and I’m getting complaints about that from other citizens in Bar Harbor that are saying, ‘Are they following the rules?’ And the answer is, no, probably not exactly.”

Willis also said that the police support for the marches is overtime for officers and costing $400 to $700 for each march. “I hadn’t brought (that) up before because we were at the end of a budget year and I was pretty comfy with my levels,” he said. “I’ll do my best to absorb it, but I may need to come back.”