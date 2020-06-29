Permit for music at ‘glampground’ denied

BAR HARBOR — A permit application for amplified, outdoor music at Terramor Outdoor Resort, a new KOA glampground in Town Hill, was rejected by the Town Council last week.

Gretchen Chauncey, the resort’s general manager, said music performances would be small, such as a group around a campfire.

“A lot of our guests are not traditional campers,” she said. “We want their first outdoor experience to be a fabulous one that really celebrates nature, and amplification just isn’t going to go with that. There are no plans for any loud, amplified music outdoors.”

But Councilor Matt Hochman said the plans as described in the application would violate the town’s amusement ordinance, which prohibits amplified music outdoors, and the council couldn’t change the class of license because it was specified in the notices of the public hearing that went to abutters.

The class of special amusement permit requested was a Class 3a, which allows three or more musicians with mechanical amplification, and lists the resort’s lodge bar/restaurant, pavilion, common firepit area and pool deck as the places on the property live music might be held.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a special amusement permit with this many locations on it,” Hochman said.

He recommended Chauncey consult with the Planning and Code office to “find out if they can apply for both a Class 3a for the indoor spaces and Class 3 for the outdoor spaces.” Dancing, he noted, also requires a permit from the state Fire Marshal’s office.

Several neighbors also weighed in at the public hearing, saying the construction noise from the property has been considerable.

“Please give us a year off from noise,” resident Michael Good said.

Others wanted to know whether music would be played only on certain nights. Live music is often offered during the summer at nearby Mainely Meat, for example, but only on Sunday afternoons.

The business plans to begin hosting guests Aug. 1, according to a press release.

“Certainly, we want to be good neighbors,” Chauncey said.