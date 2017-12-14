People are patient with internet delays

CRANBERRY ISLES — What with one thing and another, such as encountering ledge where fiber-line poles needed to be placed, there have been more delays in getting the new internet system up and running on Islesford.

Mark Ouellette, president of Axiom Technologies, which is building the system, told the Board of Selectmen last week that he is working toward having at least some residents hooked up by Christmas, contingent upon weather and any further unexpected delays.

Ouellette told the Islander on Tuesday that one such delay involved the placement of fiber-line poles on Great Cranberry Island. A line had to be run from the FairPoint Communications connection on Great Cranberry to the tower that Axiom recently installed on that island so that the internet signal could be beamed over to the new tower on Islesford.

“That fiber line required about 12 poles, and eight of them were on ledge and needed to be drilled,” he said. “It was about a week before the ledge truck could come out. The poles were placed last Friday.”

He said the wireless connection between the islands should be operational by the end of this week.

“I believe the rest of the trunk fiber work [on Islesford] is being completed this week,” Ouellette said. “A number of home connections have begun to happen. So, it’s coming together.”

Many Islesford residents have been without internet access at their homes since Oct. 31, when RedZone Wireless discontinued service to the island.

Richard Beal, chairman of the Cranberry Isles Board of Selectmen, said that having the Axiom system in place by that date had been a goal, but it was not a provision of the contract between the company and the town.

Ouellette said Tuesday that most Islesford residents have been understanding of the delays.

“People are generally being patient,” he said. “I have heard very little complaint. They understand that we were under a tight timeline and that delays were to be expected. It’s island life.”