Cheerleaders at the former Pemetic High School. Reunion events are planned for next weekend. PHOTO COURTESY OF SOUTHWEST HARBOR LIBRARY DIGITAL ARCHIVE

Pemetic reunion events set

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Fifty-one years after the last class graduated from Pemetic High School, former students of the school are set to gather on Saturday, June 29 for a reunion.

This year, the annual event will take place in the Southwest Harbor Historical Society’s new location at the Manset Church on Seawall Road. Graduates of all classes from Pemetic High School are invited to attend the meet and greet event from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Later that evening, from 7-9 p.m., the Danny Harper Band will play a benefit concert to raise money for the historical society.

Reunion activities begin Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m. with a presentation called “Remembering Pemetic High School” at the historical society given by Phil Whitney, Kathe Walton and Sharon Lawson.

Lawson, who graduated in the class of 1967, has been instrumental in organizing the reunion each year.

“I was always part of it, keeping my class together,” she said. “Over the years it’s kind of petered out … We’ve also lost 19 of our classmates since we’ve graduated. We’ve lost them through horrific things, AIDS, suicide, hit and run, cancer.”

