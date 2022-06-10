Pemetic Elementary School hires new principal 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — After a nationwide search, the school board unanimously selected Christine Gray last month to succeed Michael Zboray as principal of Pemetic Elementary School. The position became vacant when Zboray was appointed as superintendent of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System earlier this year.

Gray currently lives in Pickerington, Ohio, and has been the assistant principal for two Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools since 2019. Prior to that, she served as an assistant principal and elementary school teacher in various states. Her experiences in administration and teaching have been in large, diverse schools.

Gray’s family is originally from MDI. She grew up spending summers visiting them in the Bar Harbor area.

During her time as school administrator, Gray specialized in Response to Intervention (RTI), an educational strategy that aims to provide effective instruction, monitor all students’ progress to make sure they are advancing as expected and provide additional support (intervention) to students who are struggling, she explained. At her previous schools, she provided RTI strategies to fulfill student’s educational needs, which she feels will be useful at Pemetic.

Zboray said that Gray’s experience makes her a great fit for the position. Given the latest transitions the school has undergone, he believes that her strengths and experience align well with its needs.

“She’s really looking forward to coming here,” said Zboray, who added that Gray hopes to provide some stability with the administration and a presence within the community.

Gray’s year-long contract, which begins July 1, will run through June 30, 2023. Her salary was set at $102,000.

Gray’s home in Franklin is nearing completion, and she plans to move in soon. “I’m beyond excited,” she said.